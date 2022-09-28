Medical Supply Delivery Service Market to Record Growth at 9.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Supply Delivery Service Industry Overview

The global medical supply delivery service market size was valued at USD 48.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the volume of surgical procedures, coupled with the surge in the adoption of medical courier services for delivering medical supplies to healthcare facilities on time, is expected to fuel the market growth. The growing need to ensure quick and secure transportation of samples and specimens for testing, declining cost of logistics, and increasing focus on improving the healthcare system are driving the demand for medical supply delivery services. In addition, the increase in the incidence of road accidents that lead to blood loss and immediate requirement for blood is boosting the market growth. The expansion of healthcare logistics and rising demand for faster and cost-effective delivery of samples and specimens for testing or diagnostic purposes is bolstering the market growth. The introduction of drone delivery services supports healthcare facilities to transport medical items at an unparalleled level of speed and predictability, resulting in increased operational savings and improved patient care.

In addition, the introduction of small indoor drones that can deliver medicine to the bedside of a patient directly from the pharmacy while eliminating human interaction leading to more rapid and less error-prone administration of medications further drives the market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is further driving the market as the situation demands on-time delivery of essential medical supplies and a smooth flow of specialty drugs that need handling with care. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of hypertension and diabetes, and rising surgical procedures for organ transplants are likely to further drive the revenue over the forecast period. According to the data published by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in 2019, in the U.S., a total of 39,718 organ transplant surgeries were performed, which include 23,401 kidney transplants, 8,896 liver transplants, 3,552 heart transplants, and 2,714 lung transplants.

The growing demand for blood and blood components across various surgical procedures, such as hematology procedures, cardiovascular surgical interventions, general medicine, and bone marrow surgery procedures, is a significant factor anticipated to boost the service demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising adoption of medical drones is creating numerous opportunities to improve healthcare services, majorly in remote and underserved environments, by reducing turnaround times for lab testing, enabling just-in-time medical supplies delivery, and reducing routine prescription care costs. Furthermore, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborative agreements are some of the crucial initiatives undertaken by major market players that are expected to propel the growth of the overall market. In January 2021, TFI International, a Canada-based logistics and transport company, announced its acquisition plans of UPS Freight for USD 800 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021. Through this acquisition, TFI will strengthen its North American truckload network and enhance its overall truckload business.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global medical supply delivery service market based on application, mode of service, end-user, and region:

Medical Supply Delivery Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medical Supplies

Drug Supplies

Emergency Services

Lab Specimens & Report

Medical Supply Delivery Service Mode Of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Courier Delivery

Drone Delivery

Medical Supply Delivery Service End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmacies

Patients

Others

Medical Supply Delivery Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Supply Delivery Service market include

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Agility

ModivCare Solutions, LLC

FedEx

CEVA Logistics

wingslogistics

International SOS

Matternet

Zipline

Flirtey

Swoop Aero

