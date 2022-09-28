SuperBottoms onboards Dheeraj Gupta as Head – D2C

Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — SuperBottoms.com, India’s no 1 brand of sustainable cloth diapers and a leading D2C brand in eco-friendly baby care and baby products today announced the onboarding of Dheeraj Gupta as Head – D2C. Reporting to Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, he will be responsible for the brand’s growth. Dheeraj comes with 16+ years of experience in marketing with stints at leading brands like Baggittoday, Yepme, Jabong, Clovia and LEAD school. At LEAD School, he was part of the core leadership team as AVP – Growth helping them set up and scale their ed-tech business. As a brand SuperBottoms has always enjoyed immense brand love resulting in more and more parents choosing to buy from the brand directly versus marketplaces. SuperBottoms also is a brand that has always given equal importance to acquiring as well as retaining customers. Dheeraj will be leading the brand’s efforts on both the customer acquisition and retention front.

Welcoming Dheeraj, Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO, of SuperBottoms, said “We are super excited to have Dheeraj on board. With his experience in driving growth, we plan to take our brand-site game to a new level, focusing on driving efficient customer acquisition while managing the customer lifecycle across our current and future products more effectively”. “Being a new category of products in itself, it is very important for us to hand-hold the customer through his early cloth diapering journey. When a customer purchases from our own website, it becomes possible for us to support and help each customer under our Happy Customer Program. Under this program, we help each customer individually through their cloth diaper journey,” she further added.

In his comments, Dheeraj Gupta, Head D2C, SuperBottoms, said, “The purpose-driven organization focused on safety, hygiene and protection in the babycare segment that Pallavi and her ever passionate team have built since inception is what attracted me to be a part of the team. Look forward to working with Pallavi and the team to propel SuperBottoms as a brand to newer heights in the coming years.”

About SuperBottoms: Founded in 2018 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with pure cotton, it is very gentle and safe on the baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. A leader in the cloth diaper category in India, it’s also a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms has raised US$2 million in Series A from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners & another half a million in debt funding from Alteria besides undisclosed seed funding from Venture Catalysts. It was recently recognized by Inc. 42 as the 4th fastest growing d2c brand in India and among the top 50 d2c Indian brands (the only one from the category it operates in). For more details do visit Http://www.superbottoms.com