Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Overview from 2020 to 2028

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Overview

The Europe molded pulp packaging market size was valued at USD 924.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2020 to 2028.

Rising demand for sustainable products for the packaging of eggs, fruits, and other fresh produce in Europe is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Eggs are packaged in molded pulp trays and clamshells, which are then sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and individual consumers. Per capita, egg consumption has been increasing on a yearly basis in Europe on account of the health benefits and increasing demand for protein-rich food in Europe. The egg packaging is therefore expected to be one of the major factors augmenting the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market

Wood-based molded pulp packaging held the largest revenue share in the U.K. market in 2020 with the rising availability of recycled paper in the country used as a raw material. According to National Packaging Waste Database, the current recycling rate of paper is around 80.0% in the country. The government in the country is focusing on increasing the paper waste recycling rate to 100% across the U.K. in the near future, thereby supporting the market growth.

Molded pulp packaging is a potential alternative to plastic trays and clamshells and thus can contribute to reducing plastic waste generation. According to the EU, about 17.2 million metric tons of plastic packaging waste were generated in the EU between 2005 and 2020. Thus, the regulatory bodies and governments in Europe have imposed stringent restrictions on the generation of primarily plastic waste over the years.

The new Circular Economy Action Plan was released by European Union (EU) in March 2020, under which, it has set a target of ensuring that all the EU markets utilize reusable and recyclable packaging by 2030 in an economically viable manner. Several retail chains and foodservice operators in the region have set targets for phasing out plastic packaging products. Thus, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the demand for sustainable molded pulp packaging over the forecast period.

Companies have been focusing on adopting low-cost energy-efficient production technologies to reduce production costs and improve profitability for molded pulp packaging. In June 2021, AR Packaging partnered with PulPacfor the PulPac PU300 production platform. PulPac PU300 is a patented manufacturing technology of PulPac that uses renewable pulp and cellulose resources to produce low-cost and high-performance molded pulp packaging products.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports

Medical Tubing Market : The global medical tubing market size was estimated at USD 11.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global medical tubing market size was estimated at USD 11.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Recycled Ocean Plastics Market: The global recycled ocean plastics market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe molded pulp packaging market on the basis of source, packaging type, application, and region:

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Wood Pulp

Non-wood Pulp

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food Packaging

Food Service

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Scandinavian

Market Share Insights

June 2021: AR Packaging partnered with PulPac to fast-track its production for sustainable molded pulp products.

AR Packaging partnered with PulPac to fast-track its production for sustainable molded pulp products. January 2021: Brødrene Hartmann A/S acquired Gotek-Litar JSC, headquartered in Russia and involved in producing molded fiber packaging. The acquisition was a part of the former’s strategy to increase its foothold in Europe in the market

Brødrene Hartmann A/S acquired Gotek-Litar JSC, headquartered in Russia and involved in producing molded fiber packaging. The acquisition was a part of the former’s strategy to increase its foothold in Europe in the market December 2019: Huhtamaki introduced the Future Smart Duo fiber lid, which is a sustainable packaging product for hot and cold beverages and is manufactured using a mixture of wood fibers and bagasse.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe molded pulp packaging market include:

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Omni-Pac Group

Huhtamaki

Pulp-Tec Limited

Eco-Products, Inc.

TART

PAPACKS Sales GmbH

Kiefel Packaging

Switch Packaging Specialists Ltd.

AR Packaging

Great Northern Corporation

James Cropper plc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.