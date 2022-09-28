ETI Guinea selects Alepo Digital BSS to transform FTTH services and support upcoming LTE launch

Conakry, Guinea, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its fixed LTE network.

The deployment will replace ETI’s legacy BSS with Alepo’s convergent Digital BSS, providing a unified billing and charging platform for all of ETI’s prepaid and postpaid services. ETI will be able to introduce a range of advanced new offerings, including limited and unlimited plans, pay-as-you-go offers, high-spending and referral discounts, time- and volume-based offers, and more.

Alepo’s Digital BSS will enable advanced invoicing with support for invoices in different currencies, issued in advance and at different frequencies, and issued on demand. The solution will integrate seamlessly with the operator’s IT and core infrastructure, introducing digitization and automating key processes to streamline network management.

The platform also includes policy control for different services, dynamic offer creation, CRM, online payments, and more. In addition, Alepo’s AAA will bolster network security and enable a scalable network to support expansion as the subscriber base grows.

Alepo’s solution also includes a real-time reporting system that will enable the operator to gain advanced BI insights. These reports will enable ETI to create personalized and contextual plans based on customer usage patterns.

Alepo’s platform will also support data and voice services for the operator’s future fixed LTE network, for which the operator has recently acquired a license from the Guinea government. Over the next few years, the operator will roll out these services in phases, beginning with a pure data network and eventually introducing voice.

“We have plans to launch our LTE network in the pipeline, but we also wanted to modernize our existing offerings to quickly meet demand from our customers for advanced and innovative data services. Given Alepo’s reputation of rapid and seamless BSS deployment, we’re certain they will enable us to seize monetization opportunities now and into the future as we expand our network,” said Latif Taleb, Chairman and Founder, ETI.

Derrick Gross, President, Alepo, said, “We’re proud to partner with ETI in enabling increasingly digital lifestyles in

Guinea. The deployment will empower ETI to modernize their customer experience with enhanced offerings, while better monetizing their network. Alepo’s futureproof Digital BSS will support service innovation as the market evolves and we look forward to being a part of ETI’s growth for years to come.”

About ETI

ETI SA is a telecom operator, integrator, and application developer in Guinea. The designs, installs, operates, and maintains critical telecommunications and IT infrastructure for all sizes of companies, from small businesses to multinationals, ensuring their clients can drive operational success through service continuity and performance. ETI has extensive experience in difficult environments and geographical areas at risk where access, energy, climate, socio- political environment, and logistics, can be problematic.

