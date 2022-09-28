Smart TV Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart TV Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart TV Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Smart TV refers to a television set that is not only able to receive and display traditional broadcast TV signals, but also has the ability to connect to and display content from the Internet. A Smart TV typically has built-in Wi-Fi and comes with a suite of pre-loaded apps, allowing users to do things like stream Netflix, browse the web, check social media, and so on. Some models also come with a camera and microphone, which can be used for things like video chatting and voice control.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in Smart TV technology:

1. Increased connectivity: Smart TVs are becoming more and more connected, with built-in Wi-Fi and support for a variety of streaming services. This trend is only going to continue, as manufacturers add more and more features to their TVs.

2. Improved picture quality: 4K and HDR are becoming more and more common, and as a result, the picture quality of Smart TVs is improving. This trend is also likely to continue, as manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of Smart TV market are as follows:

– Increasing trend of online content consumption: There is a growing trend of online content consumption, especially among millennials. This is one of the key drivers for the growth of Smart TV market.

– Growing popularity of streaming services: Another key driver for the growth of Smart TV market is the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Market Segments:

The smart TV market report is bifurcated on the basis of screen size, technology, screen type, and region. Based on screen size, it is analyzed across below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, and above 65 inches. By technology, it is categorized into OLED, QLED, LED, and others. By screen type, it is divided into flat and curved. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The smart TV market report includes players such as LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp, VIZIO Inc., Videocon Industries Ltd., Sansui Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corp., Hisense Group.

