Pouches Market Top Companies Financial Performance and Global Demand Analysis by 2028

The global pouches market size was valued at USD 36.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028. Rising demand for packaged food and beverages coupled with the convenience of use and cost-effectiveness of pouches are primary factors driving the market growth. Pouches occupy lesser space in transport vehicles owing to their compactness. Moreover, they are lightweight, which significantly reduces the cost associated with transportation. In addition, the availability of multiple closure options in pouches, such as spout, zipper, and tear notch, is fueling the demand. The U.S. is a highly significant and lucrative market due to the presence of major players in the food & beverage industry.

The main driver for pouch-based packaging solutions is the high market penetration of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals in the country owing to the busy lifestyle and a high number of working individuals. Pouches are commonly used for the packaging of various food products, including dairy, snacks, smoothies, and others. The global packaged food market has been significantly growing owing to the changing lifestyles and innovations in food processing techniques, which is expected to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. Flexible packaging products, such as pouches, require significantly lesser raw materials and reduce the overall cost associated with the product packaging while improving the profit margin of the end-use companies. As a result, end-use companies are increasingly adopting flexible packaging formats, which, in turn, is boosting market growth.

The increasing preference for sustainable packaging solutions by the end-use companies owing to the rising regulatory pressure and rising awareness about sustainability among consumers is expected to augment the product demand in the coming years. The manufacturing of pouches requires lesser material, energy, and water. Moreover, such products help reduce landfills after disposable, which improves their sustainability profile. Standup pouches act as a marketing tool as it has a higher surface on which graphics are printed to attract consumers, especially in the supermarkets where the consumer makes a quicker purchase decision. This factor has also been appealing end-use companies towards such packaging format.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, a sharp drop in sales of electronics and personal care products was observed. The disruption of the supply chain affected product sales during the initial stage of the pandemic. The shutdown in China, which is one of the key raw material producers, impacted packaging manufacturers globally. However, a significant surge in the consumption of packaged food products was witnessed. A considerable proportion of the population preferred packaged food products, such as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and packaged food ingredients. This strong demand globally mitigated the negative impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Pouches Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pouches market on the basis of material, treatment type, product, end-use, closure type, and region:

Pouches Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Bioplastics

Pouches Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Standard

Aseptic

Retort

Hot-fill

Pouches Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Flat

Stand-up

Pouches End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others

Pouches Closure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Tear Notch

Zipper

Spout

Pouches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

September 2020: Amcor plc developed flexible retort pouches, which are made using its AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pouches market include

Amcor plc

Mondi

Sealed Air

CONSTANTIA

Coveris

Goglio SpA

ProAmpac

GUALAPACK S.P.A

Huhtamaki Group

Smurfit Kappa

