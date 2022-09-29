Retail Execution Software Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Retail Execution Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Retail execution software helps plan, manage, and monitor in-store activities in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These solutions facilitate improved collaboration between CPG companies and retailers to optimize in-store sales and increase profits. Merchandisers and marketing professionals in the CPG industry use retail execution software. It can also be used by field sales employees to manage sales activities.
Retail execution software can be delivered as a single product or as a mix of multiple solutions. This type of software integrates with trade promotion management software and retail POS software.
Global Retail Execution Software Market Analysis
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Retail Execution software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Retail Execution software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Retail Execution software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Retail Execution Software Market Segmentation
Global Retail Execution Software Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Retail Execution Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail Operations
- Field Service Management
- Mobile Forms Automation
- Field Sales
- Trade Promotion Management
- Employee Engagement
- Others
Global Retail Execution Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Retail Execution Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Retail Execution Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Retail Execution Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Retail Execution Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Retail Execution Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Retail Execution Software Market Players –
- Bizom (Mobisy Technologies Private Limited)
- EdgeCG (StayinFront, Inc.)
- Intelligence Retail
- Mobisoft
- POPProbe
- Spring Mobile Solutions, Inc.
- Trax Technology Solutions Pte Ltd.
- Valomnia
- WINIT
- Kantar Group
- Yoobic
- Repsly
- FORM MarketX
- Wiser Solutions
- Pepperi
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
