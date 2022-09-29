Global Linerless Labels Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Delkor Systems Inc, Precision PMD, LanTech

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Global Linerless Labels Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Linerless Labels Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Linerless labels are self-adhesive labels that do not have a backing liner. They are made of pressure-sensitive adhesive material that is applied directly to the surface of the substrate. These labels are available in a variety of sizes and shapes to meet the specific needs of different applications. Linerless labels offer several advantages over traditional labels, such as easy applicability, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in the global linerless labels technology market.

Firstly, the market is shifting towards digital printing technologies, which offer higher levels of accuracy and speed. This is particularly beneficial for businesses that require large volumes of labels on a regular basis.

Secondly, the use of linerless labels is also growing in popularity due to the fact that they are more environmentally friendly than traditional labels.

Key Drivers:

Global Linerless Labels Market: Drivers

The key drivers of the global linerless labels market are the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and the increasing preference for linerless labels over traditional labels.

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is driven by the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional packaging solutions.

Market Segments:

The global linerless labels market is segmented by composition, product, end-use, and region. By composition, the market is classified into facestock, adhesive, and others. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated into primary, and variable information print. Based on the end-use, it is classified into food, beverage, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global linerless labels market includes players such as Delkor Systems Inc, Precision PMD, LanTech, Bude Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Temcon Machinery, 3M Company, CCL Industries, Avery Dennison Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, and others.

