MobiFin is Thrilled to Attend Money 20/20 USA as 3 Star Sponsor

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — MobiFin is elated to participate in the Money 20/20 USA as a 3 Star Sponsor, set to be held from October 24–26, 2022 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Money 20/20 USA provides a platform to talk about models like open finance and embedded services that will change how money moves and who moves it.

Money 20/20 is the leading global stage where stories unfold, and the future is shaped. It’s where the Payments, Banking, Fintech, and Financial Services community unites to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend, and borrow money. In Las Vegas, the event facilitates 4 remarkable days of the right conversations, the right connections, and the right discoveries which enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow.