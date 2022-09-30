Hose Clamps Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-30— /EPR Network/ —The global hose clamps market size was valued to be USD 4.12 billion in 2020 and reach USD 5.41 billion in 2027, registering a promising CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The automotive industry’s extensive adoption of hose clamps for connecting fasteners is likely to remain one of the key factors driving the growth of the global hose clamps market. The automotive industry is projected to retain its top consumer industry position in the hose clamps market. Besides, water treatment applications and sustained adoption for general industry applications are anticipated to create a sustained application base for hose clamps manufacturers continuously. Hose clamps find extensive application in automobiles like tractors and trucks and ships and locomotives. Adoption by other key industries like mining, chemicals, petroleum, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals will also account for significant demand growth in the hose clamps market over the forecast period.

Key Factors to be Influencing Hose Clamps Industry over Forecast Period:

Hose clamps are projected to gain traction as the application base traverses everything from bathroom fittings to automobile engines. While hose clamps serve an important role in securing transportation of gases, liquids, chemicals, and other products, they are expected to witness greater demand for securing clamping lines in household plumbing systems and hoses in automotive systems. The market growth will remain directly proportional to the growth of end-use industries. High resistance to wear and corrosion is expected to account for an ascending growth outlook of the global hose clamps market. However, the hose clamps market continues to encounter some key challenges to rapid growth in the long-term performance of the underlying fluid power systems. Although the demand is mushrooming across developing regional markets, high production costs are most likely to limit adoption, thereby affecting the growth of the hose clamps market in the long run.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hose Clamps Market:

The global COVID-19 pandemic, like all other industrial sectors, hit hard on the hose clamps market as well. The sudden shutdown of production plants, restrictions on non-emergency logistics and transportation, severe supply chain disruptions, and a massive plunge in demand due to the pandemic held a measurable impact on the performance of the hose clamps market. However, after a challenging time throughout 2020, the market is expected to pick up pace in and beyond 2021 as the end-use industries have been showing strong signs of a revival recently.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global hose clamps market study based on type and platforms.

Based on the service, the hose clamps market has been segmented into –

Screw/Band (Worm Gear) Clamps

Spring Clamps

Wire Clamps

Ear Clamps

Based on the application, the hose clamps market has been segmented into –

Automobile Industry

General Industry

Water Treatment

Others

Hose Clamps Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global hose clamps market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global hose clamps market and continued to expand in the coming years owing to increasing end-use applications. The market share of the region is estimated to be followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Hose Clamps Market Competitors Includes –

The global hose clamps market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe.

The hose clamps market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.