North America Polyphenylene Sulfide Compounds Market Regions And Forecast To 2028

North America Polyphenylene Sulfide Compounds Industry Overview

The North America polyphenylene sulfide compounds market size was valued at USD 212.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Vehicular weight reduction regulations, in order to reduce fuel efficiency and ultimately reduce carbon emissions, have driven automotive OEMs to adopt polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) compounds over metals, such as aluminum and steel, for fabricating automotive components. Moreover, properties such as exceptional dimensional stability and resistance to mechanical stress and corrosive automotive fluids are boosting the product demand in the automotive industry.

Polyphenylene sulfide compounds are widely utilized in automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial coatings, oil and gas, and aerospace industries. Various properties such as exceptional mechanical strength, dimensional stability, inherent flame resistance, and good chemical resistance are significantly propelling the demand for PPS compounds in the abovementioned applications. The growing need for weight reduction in cars to improve their efficiency and reduce emissions has resulted in the demand for lighter polymers to replace heavy metal parts. Polyphenylene sulfide compounds are preferred in automotive applications due to their superior properties, including creep resistance, stiffness, strength, and temperature resistance.

The polyphenylene sulfide market in North America is expected to grow owing to the growing application scope of polyphenylene sulfide in various application sectors. In electrical and electronics, polyphenylene sulfide finds application in bobbins and connectors, hard disk drives, electronic housings, sockets, switches, lamp sockets, and microwave parts, among others. Properties of polyphenylene sulfide such as exceptional dimensional stability, heat and chemical resistance, impact resistance, moldability, and rigidity over a wide range of temperatures are significantly fueling the product demand in electrical and electronics applications.

Market Share Insights

March 2019: DIC Corporation announced to build a new production line of PPS compounds at its DIC Imaging Products USA, LLC facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin to meet the increasing demand for PPS compounds in North America.

DIC Corporation announced to build a new production line of PPS compounds at its DIC Imaging Products USA, LLC facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin to meet the increasing demand for PPS compounds in North America. February 2018: Teijin Limited launched SOLFIGA, a new brand of specialized polyphenylene sulfide compounds, responding to diversifying demands from the automotive and electronics industries.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America polyphenylene sulfide compounds market include

DIC Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

SK Chemicals

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

