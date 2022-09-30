Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Market Economic Growth Report 2028

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Industry Overview

The post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market size was valued at USD 11.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors, such as the rising demand for e-waste in consumer electronics products, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rapid industrialization across the world have propelled the demand for electronic equipment. Plastics, due to their durability, toughness, transparency, high heat and chemical resistance, and lightweight, have gained traction in electronic equipment such as laptops, smartphones, and other wearable electronic devices.

To cater to the rising demand for electronics from the growing population, end-use electronic industries are simultaneously upgrading smartphones, computers, laptops, smartwatches, and other consumer electronic devices. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand for consumer electronic products, mainly laptops and mobile phones, due to the implementation of work-from-home policies across various countries. The life expectancy of plastics in consumer electronics is high, which has resulted in rising e-waste across the globe. The growing e-waste is a major problem due to the lack of waste management systems.

The environmental concerns arising from discarded electronic equipment and rising e-waste are being controlled by various countries. According to Plastics Europe, in 2020, European countries including Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway implemented landfill restrictions on recyclable waste. Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands have attained their targets of zero landfill. Plastic recycling has helped in controlling environmental issues, such as the addition of toxic substances into the soil microplastics entrapment in aquatic species, emission of greenhouse gases, and others, arising from plastic manufacturing to plastic dumping in landfills and oceans.

Moreover, the raw material for producing recycled plastic resins is economical compared to virgin plastics. Many plastic resin manufacturers have started producing post-consumer recycled plastic resins blended with virgin plastics. Applications, where the recycled plastic resins will be used, include consumer electronics and accessories such as chargers & adapters, printers, copiers, and laptop housing. The ready availability and the increase in the plastic waste can prove to be a driving factor for the post-consumer recycled plastics market over the forecast period. Moreover, the use of e-waste can reduce the number of landfills across the globe.

Market Share Insights

April 2021: SABIC launched a new LNP THERMOCOMP compound, which is developed with over 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins to ensure a significant reduction in carbon footprint.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market include

BASF SE

SABIC

Covestro AG

Trinseo S.A.

MBA Polymers Inc.

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

LAVERGNE, Inc.

PolyVisions

