Intraoral Cameras Market Worth $3.6 Billion By 2028

Intraoral Cameras Industry Overview

The global intraoral cameras market size was valued at over USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of dental caries is anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in this field are anticipated to further boost the market growth. Traditional intraoral camera occupied space and was difficult to operate. Furthermore, the device was also expensive, costing around USD 40,000 per unit system. However, technological advancements in this field have led to the introduction of small and lightweight devices, which are easy to operate and relatively inexpensive (costing nearly USD 5,000). These benefits of technologically advanced devices are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Intraoral Cameras Market

The increasing number of dental procedures, raising awareness, and demand for surgical services for dental care are fueling the growth of the market for intraoral cameras. In addition, favorable government initiatives regarding oral hygiene are a significant factor that is leading to the adoption of dental treatment. As per The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data, periodontal disease is largely prevalent in the U.S. Tooth decay and cavities are one of the most common causes of oral disease in adults and children worldwide. This is increasing the need for a routine oral checkup, thereby boosting the market growth.

With an alarmingly increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, countries had effectively shut down their manufacturing plants which have negatively impacted the medical device manufacturing companies. This resulted in a supply constraint for dental imaging equipment manufacturers which also included intraoral camera manufacturers.

Moreover, according to Oral Health Group, in March, regulators and health authorities had ordered all dental offices to immediately stop seeing patients, except for emergency treatment resulting in office closures leading to unprecedented revenue declines across the sector. However, the American Dental Association also predicts spending projections to be more optimistic in the future due to dental practices opening and patient volume recovering faster than anticipated.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market : The global IVF time-lapse imaging devices market size was valued at USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The global IVF time-lapse imaging devices market size was valued at USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030. Medical Telepresence Robots Market: The global medical telepresence robots market size was valued at USD 48.7 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Dentsply Sirona launched its Primescan intraoral scanner that is designed of autoclavable stainless steel sleeve with disposable window.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global intraoral cameras market include:

Danaher Corporation

Sirona Dental System

Carestream Health

Gendex

Owandy Radiology

TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

Digital Doc LLC

DEXIX

Prodent

Order a free sample PDF of the Intraoral Cameras Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.