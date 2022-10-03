Earth Observation System (EOS) Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 9% Over The Next Ten Years

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Market Segments Covered

By Solution Commercial Data Value-added Services

By Application Earth Observation Systems for Defence & Intelligence Earth Observation Systems for Infrastructure & Engineering Earth Observation Systems for Environment and Natural Resource Monitoring Earth Observation Systems for Power & Energy Earth Observation Systems for Location-based Services Earth Observation Systems for Maritime Earth Observation Systems for Disaster Management Earth Observation Systems for Agriculture Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global EOS market is expected to grow 2.4X in value by 2031.

Value-added services as a solution capture the highest share of more than half of the global market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Among the applications, infrastructure has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in penetration of EOS across multiple industries over the past decade. Defence holds the highest market share with more than 40%, and is expected to expand at around 9.5% CAGR through 2031.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 180 BPS points by the end of 2031.

Europe is the second-largest market for EOS, with more than 22% global market share, but is expected to lose 56 BPS by the end of 2031.

Market Players :-



Airbus group

Boring

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corp

OHB Group

Thales Group

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Planet Labs Inc.

Maxar

Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

