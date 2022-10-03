The European Vitamin E Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Exceeding 5% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030)

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Vitamin E Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Vitamin E Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Vitamin E Market trends accelerating Vitamin E Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Soil Analysis Technology Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Vitamin E Consumption Analysis 2016-2020 Vs Outlook for 2021-2031

From 2016 to 2020, global sales of vitamin E products expanded at a CAGR of around 4% to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the historical period. Demand has been sustained by increased demand from the food & beverage, cosmetics and animal feed industries respectively.

Sales of vitamin E products surged impressively during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study established that vitamins A to E highlighted potentially beneficial roles in the fight against COVID-19 via antioxidant effects, immunomodulation and enhancing natural barriers.

Manufacturers are likely to capitalize on the rising trend of extracting vitamin E from palm oil, given the rising preference for naturally-sourced nutrients and minerals by consumers. Based on these trends, the market for vitamin E is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031.                       

Key Players

  • ZMC Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Zheijang NHU
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co.
  • ADM
  • Orochem Technologies Inc.
  • Vance Group
  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Key Segments Covered

  • By Type :
    • Tocopherol Vitamin E Products
    • Tocotrienol Vitamin E Products
  • By Source :
    • Naturally-sourced Vitamin E
    • Synthetically-sourced Vitamin E
  • By Application :
    • Vitamin E for Dietary Supplements
    • Vitamin E for Animal Feed
    • Vitamin E for Food & Beverages
    • Vitamin E for Cosmetics
    • Vitamin E for Other Applications
  • By Regions :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa               

