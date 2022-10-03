The European Vitamin E Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Exceeding 5% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030)

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Vitamin E Consumption Analysis 2016-2020 Vs Outlook for 2021-2031

From 2016 to 2020, global sales of vitamin E products expanded at a CAGR of around 4% to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the historical period. Demand has been sustained by increased demand from the food & beverage, cosmetics and animal feed industries respectively.

Sales of vitamin E products surged impressively during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study established that vitamins A to E highlighted potentially beneficial roles in the fight against COVID-19 via antioxidant effects, immunomodulation and enhancing natural barriers.

Manufacturers are likely to capitalize on the rising trend of extracting vitamin E from palm oil, given the rising preference for naturally-sourced nutrients and minerals by consumers. Based on these trends, the market for vitamin E is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Players

ZMC Corporation

BASF SE

Zheijang NHU

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co.

ADM

Orochem Technologies Inc.

Vance Group

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Key Segments Covered

By Type : Tocopherol Vitamin E Products Tocotrienol Vitamin E Products

By Source : Naturally-sourced Vitamin E Synthetically-sourced Vitamin E

By Application : Vitamin E for Dietary Supplements Vitamin E for Animal Feed Vitamin E for Food & Beverages Vitamin E for Cosmetics Vitamin E for Other Applications

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



