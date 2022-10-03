The Global Military Rifle Market Is Projected To Be A Multi-Billion Dollar Market By The End Of The Forecast Period (2022 – 2029)

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Military Rifle Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Military Rifle Market. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Military Rifle Market trends accelerating Military Rifle Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Manufacturers Forming Joint Ventures for Global Expansion

Global military rifles market is highly consolidated in nature. Leading market players are signing MoUs and forming joint ventures in order to cater to the heavy demand.

For instance, in March 2019, three firearm manufacturers such as the Indian Ordnance Factory Board, and JSC Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern have formed a joint venture to manufacture Kalashinkov’s AK-200 series’ assault rifles AK-203 in India.

Also in November 2018, Indian firearm manufacturer Punj Lloyd Ltd announced expansion of its manufacturing plant in Gwalior, India to manufacture weapons such as assault rifles, sniper rifles and light machine guns in a joint venture with Israel Weapons Industries (IWI).

Key Segments of the Military Rifle Market

Fact.MR’s study on the military rifle market offers information divided into four key segments— type of product, range, firing mode and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Product : Assault Rifle Light Machine Gun General Purpose Machine Gun Designated Marksman Rifle Sniper Rifle

By Range : Up to 500 meters 500 to 1,000 meters Above 1,000 meters

By Firing Mode : Non-Automatic Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Highlights

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Military Rifle Market which includes global GDP of Military Rifle Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Military Rifle Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Military Rifle Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Military Rifle Market sales.

