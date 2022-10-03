Laboratory Informatics Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Laboratory Informatics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Laboratory Informatics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Laboratory informatics is the use of information technology in the laboratory to improve the efficiency and quality of scientific work. It includes the use of computers, software, databases, and networking to store, retrieve, and analyze data. Laboratory informatics can be used to manage data from experiments, instruments, and patients. It can also be used to share data with other scientists, clinicians, and decision-makers.

Key Trends:

Laboratory informatics is a growing field that is becoming increasingly important as laboratories become more complex and the volume of data increases. There are a number of key trends in laboratory informatics technology that are worth noting. One of the most important trends is the move towards cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer a number of advantages over traditional on-premise solutions, including lower costs, flexibility, and scalability. As more laboratories move to the cloud, we can expect to see more innovation in this area.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the laboratory informatics market are the increasing demand for integrated systems, the need for improved data management and analysis, and the need for better workflow efficiency. The increasing demand for integrated systems is driven by the need for better coordination between different laboratory departments and the need for better data management and analysis. The need for better workflow efficiency is driven by the need for faster turnaround times and the need for more accurate and timely data.

Market Segments:

The Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, component and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into standalone LIS and integrated LIS systems. The delivery mode segment includes on-premise LIS, web-based LIS, and cloud-based LIS. Based on component, the market is segmented into LIS services and software. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Laboratory Informatics Market report includes players such as Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc., and Orchard Software Corporation.

