Derma Solutions Offering 20% discount on Laser Toning and Hydrafacial treatments

Bangalore, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Derma Solutions is offering a 20% discount on Laser Toning and Hydrafacial treatments. Laser Toning is a process that involves superficial chemical peels, whereas facials are quick, economical, no-downtime procedures that rejuvenate your skin. They remove dead skin cells and stimulate the growth of new cells.

Derma Solutions is a specialised skin clinic that provides a complete range of skincare services, including Laser Toning and Hydrafacials. Acne, blackheads, whiteheads, spots, and blocked pores are some of the common dermatological problems that people suffer from. Their causes may be hormonal changes in the body or environmental pollution. Laser Toning and Hydrafacial are treatments that combine microdermabrasion with healing, moisturising, lightening, or anti-ageing cosmeceuticals. A series of peel treatments improve the appearance of superficial lines and uneven pigmentation while softening, smoothing, and radiating your skin.

Derma Solutions is a skin clinic that provides a full range of skincare solutions for all skin types. Derma Solutions professionals can assist you in resolving any skin-related issues and restoring your confidence. Whether you want laser hair removal, to get rid of acne, or to reduce scars, our dermatologists have the right treatment to ensure you get exactly what you need.

About the Company:

Derma Solutions skin and hair clinic Bangalore is a leading centre for skin care, hair transplantation, and weight management, founded on the passion and vision of Dr. Sandeep Mahapatra, a well-known Dermatologist in the hair restoration industry leader. Derma Solutions is staffed by qualified and experienced aesthetic practitioners and doctors who specialise in providing a diverse range of invasive and non-invasive medical skin and hair treatments.

Contact Details:

Email: info@dermasolutions.co.in

Phone: +91 9741223217; 080 49572097