Karachi, Pakistan, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Rently Bags Another Win At The 16th Consumer Choice Awards for ‘The Best Car Rental Provider in Pakistan’

The Journey from The Best Emerging Car Rental in 2021 to The Best of All in 2022 – Rently Continues to Win Big and Grow Bigger

Marquee Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. September 03, 2022. During the 16th Consumer Choice Awards, Rently was awarded ‘The Best Car Rental Provider in Pakistan‘ at the prestigious ceremony celebrating the leading businesses and entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

Prior to this, Rently was also awarded a Consumer Choice Award in the category of ‘The Best Emerging Company’ in 2021. Marked with their promise for quality and growth, Rently wins bigger and better at this year’s ceremony.

Since the inception of the Consumers Choice Awards, they have become the most recognized and prestigious event in the country’s business circle. Over the last twelve years, many leading multinationals and national companies have been chosen by Pakistani consumers. CEOs and top business leaders attended the ceremony and were honored with awards. Federal, Provincial, and Diplomatic officials also attended the event as influential guests.

With its consecutive wins, Rently has proven to not only be the best car rental service in Karachi, but the best in quality and service all across Pakistan. Bringing an advanced revolution to the industry of car rentals, this car rental service makes the whole process of renting a car easy and convenient, making it well-worth becoming the consumer’s choice.

About Rently

Rently is an online car rental service that offers chauffeurs with all cars. You can also choose to ride in a self-driving car if you’re planning to stay inside Karachi. Every driver hired by Rently must go through a ‘Rently Selection Test’ before they can join the company.

Rently offers more than quality and convenience to deliver a flawless experience to its customers and guarantees their safety by ensuring that all the vehicles they offer are reliable.

