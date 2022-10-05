Whiskey Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 110 Billion By 2032

Whiskey Market Analysis by Grain Type (Malt Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey), by Quality (Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium Whiskey), by Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global whiskey market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 62 Billion. Considering this increasing growth and the booming demand in the global market, the whiskey market is expected to reach US$ 110 Billion by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Whiskey Market Survey Report:

  • Diageo
  • Chivas Brothers
  • William Grant & Sons
  • Bacardi
  • La Martiniquaise
  • The Edrington Group
  • Belvedere
  • Beam Suntory
  • Whyte & Mackay
  • Inver House
  • LVMH
  • Loch Lomond

Key Segments Covered In the Whiskey Market Report

  • By Grain Type :
    • Malt Whiskey
    • Wheat Whiskey
    • Rye Whiskey
    • Corn Whiskey
    • Blended Whiskey
    • Other Grain Type Whiskey
  • By Quality :
    • Premium
    • High-End Premium
    • Super Premium
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

