Facial Recognition Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 15.4% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Recognition Industry Overview

The global facial recognition market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Technology is improving, evolving, and expanding at an explosive rate. Technologies such as biometrics are extensively used in order to enhance security. These are used across various applications, such as access control, attendance tracking, security and surveillance, and others. Biometrics are universal, unique, and measurable and thus can be used to provide security solutions. There are various types of biometrics used today, such as fingerprint, iris recognition, face recognition, speech recognition, and others. Facial recognition technology is a type of image recognition technology that has gained wide acceptance over the years. This technology leverages a connected or digital camera to detect faces in the captured images and then quantify the features of the image to match against the templates stored in the database.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Facial Recognition market

The facial recognition technology is very versatile in its usage and therefore is rapidly being by various end-users. For instance, in January 2020, NEC Corporation, an electronics and information technology company, announced that the company would offer facial recognition technology to the Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd, a Japan-based real-estate company. The offering by the company includes smart hospitality service, a solution using facial recognition technology. Further, the solution with the help of facial recognition technology would help the users with secure and safe stays at hotels. It would be used for various services, including making cashless payments, entertainment facilities, entering rooms, and check-in.

The increasing adoption of facial recognition technology across various applications is a driving force for market growth. Insecurity, the border authorities are using the technology to verify the traveler’s identity, especially in airports. The law enforcement agencies are also using face recognition software to scan faces captured on the CCTV and find the targeted person. Another application where the technology has gained prominent adoption is smartphones. In smartphones, the software finds applications in unlocking the phone, signing into mobile apps, and in payment verification. For instance, in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and 9 smartphone models and iPhone X series are the most prevalent devices using facial recognition technology. Other smartphone devices such as OnePlus 6, Oppo Find X, MotoG6, Huawei Honor 7X, and LG G7 are using 2D technology and iris scanners for scanning the user’s face. iPhone X series face ID consists of a depth sensor, dot projector, and an infrared camera to map 30,000 points on the user’s face. From this data, the software develops an artificial 3D scan that is safe to unlock phones and authenticate digital payments through Apple Pay.

The rising adoption of the technology by the law enforcement sector is substantially contributing the market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Moscow city announced the use of live facial recognition cameras provided by NtechLab, an artificial intelligence algorithms developer. The police authority in the city would be using facial recognition to search for suspects on a live camera. The software would notify police when a match is found. In another instance, MorphoTrust, a subsidiary of IDEMIA and one of the prominent vendors of biometry products and services in the U.S., has developed facial recognition systems for state and federal law enforcement agencies, state DMVs, and state departments, and airports.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

Consumer Drone Market – The global consumer drone market size was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global consumer drone market size was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030. Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market – The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Facial Recognition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial recognition market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Facial Recognition Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

2D

3D

Facial Analytics

Facial Recognition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Emotion Recognition

Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

Access Control

Security & Surveillance

Others

Facial Recognition End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Automobile & Transportation

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Facial Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Facial Recognition market include

Aware, Inc.

Ayonix Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmbH

FacePhi

Fujitsu

Gemalto NV

IDEMIA

NEC Corporation

Onfido

TECH5 SA

Order a free sample PDF of the Facial Recognition Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter