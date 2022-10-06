Automotive Radar Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA, Continental AG

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Radar Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Radar Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive radar is a technology that uses radio waves to detect and track objects in the vicinity of a vehicle. It is most commonly used in adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping systems. Radar works by sending out a pulse of radio waves and then measuring the time it takes for the waves to bounce back off of an object. The distance to the object can be calculated based on the speed of the waves and the time it takes for them to return.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in automotive radar technology are:

1. Increased use of radar for driver assistance and safety systems: Automotive radar is increasingly being used for driver assistance and safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and blind-spot detection.

2. Higher frequencies for better performance: Automotive radar is moving to higher frequencies in order to take advantage of the improved performance that these frequencies offer.

Key Drivers:

The increasing stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety are another key factor driving the automotive radar market. The advanced features offered by automotive radar such as long-range detection, object detection in all weather conditions, and the ability to work in conjunction with other ADAS sensors are some of the other key factors driving the automotive radar market.

Market Segments:

The automotive radar market is segmented by application, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, and others. Based on vehicle type, it is bifurcated into commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global automotive radar market includes players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Valeo S.A., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., and others.

