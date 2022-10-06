Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | CYBERDYNE, INC, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market/

A wearable robotic exoskeleton is a powered device that is worn over the body to provide support and assistance with movement. The most common type of exoskeleton is a full-body suit that covers the legs, arms, and torso. These devices are used to help people with mobility impairments or paralysis to walk and move their limbs.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in wearable robotic exoskeleton technology:

1. Lighter weight and more portable designs: One of the key challenges with exoskeletons has been their weight and bulkiness, which can make them difficult to use for extended periods of time. However, recent advances in materials and manufacturing techniques have led to the development of lighter-weight and more portable exoskeleton designs.

2. Improved power sources: Another key challenge with exoskeletons has been their power requirements. Early exoskeletons were often tethered to a power source, which limited their mobility. However, newer exoskeletons are being powered by batteries, which significantly improves their mobility.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22320/

Key Drivers:

One of the key drivers of the wearable robotic exoskeleton market is the increasing number of people suffering from physical disabilities. According to the World Health Organization, there are over 1 billion people worldwide who suffer from some form of disability. This number is expected to increase in the coming years as the population ages. Another driver of the market is the increasing number of soldiers suffering from injuries during combat. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, over 50,000 soldiers have been wounded in combat since the start of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of these soldiers have lost limbs or have suffered other debilitating injuries.

Market Segmentation:

The Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market is segmented by technology, application and region. By technology type, the market is classified into powered and passive. By application, the market is bifurcated into healthcare, industrial, defense and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton market are CYBERDYNE, INC, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics , ExoAtlet , Lockheed Martin , Rex Bionics Pty Ltd. , Sarcos Corp. and Wearable Robotics Srl

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22320/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.