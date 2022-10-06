MicroRNA Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Horizon Discovery Ltd

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global MicroRNA Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on MicroRNA Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

MicroRNA (miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. miRNAs are thought to regulate the expression of approximately 30% of all protein-coding genes.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in microRNA technology is the development of methods for microRNA detection and quantification. Currently, there are a number of methods available for microRNA detection, including qRT-PCR, northern blotting, and in situ hybridization. Another key trend in microRNA technology is the development of methods for microRNA target identification. Currently, there are a number of methods available for microRNA target identification, including in silico prediction, luciferase reporter assays, and western blotting. However, each of these methods has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Key Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer is the major factor driving the growth of the miRNA market. The increasing incidence of cancer is attributable to the growing aging population and the associated risk factors, such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles. The growing body of evidence demonstrating the role of miRNAs in disease pathogenesis is another key driver of the miRNA market. miRNAs are dysregulated in a number of diseases, including cancer, making them attractive targets for therapeutic intervention.

Market Segments:

The microRNA market is segmented by application, end-use, and region. By application, the market is classified into cancer, infectious diseases, and others. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global microRNA market includes players such as Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Horizon Discovery Ltd, Synlogic, Qiagen, GeneCopoeia Inc, New England Biolabs, Quantabio, NanoString, BioGenex, and others.

