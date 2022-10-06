Vehicle Analytics Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | ARI Fleet Management Company, Continental AG, Genetec Inc

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vehicle Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vehicle Analytics Market The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vehicle Analytics is a process of turning data collected from a vehicle into actionable insights. It can help identify issues with a vehicle, optimize performance, and predict future problems.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in Vehicle Analytics technology:

1. Increased focus on data-driven decision-making: With the increased availability of data, there is a shift toward using data to drive decision making in the automotive industry. This data can come from a variety of sources, including vehicle sensors, GPS data, and social media data.

2. Improved predictive analytics: Predictive analytics is becoming more sophisticated, making it possible to anticipate problems before they happen. This can help with things like maintenance scheduling and route planning.

Key Drivers:

There are a few key drivers of the Vehicle Analytics market. The first is the increasing focus on safety and security. With the rise in accidents and thefts, there is a need for better data and analytics to help identify potential risks and improve safety.

Another key driver is the need for better efficiency. With the increasing cost of fuel and maintenance, there is a need to optimize routes and schedules to save money. Vehicle analytics can help with this by providing data on traffic patterns, fuel consumption, and more.

Market Segments:

The Vehicle Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, end user, and region. Depending on application, the market is classified into dealer performance analysis, driver & user behavior analysis, predictive maintenance, safety & security management, traffic management, and usage-based insurance. By deployment, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), insurers, automotive dealers, regulatory bodies, and fleet owners. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Vehicle Analytics Market report includes players such as ARI Fleet Management Company, Continental AG, Genetec Inc., Inquiron Limited, Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SAP SE, and Teletrac.

