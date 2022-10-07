Home Healthcare Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec Group PLC

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Home Healthcare Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Home Healthcare Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Rapid growth in the elderly population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, as well as the growing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery due to rising medical costs and technological advancements in home care devices, have all contributed to the development of Home Healthcare.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Since the aging population is more prone to chronic diseases, it will increase the demand for healthcare and place a considerable burden on governments and health systems.

Due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as infectious diseases, diabetes, arthritis, cardiopulmonary, and cardiovascular conditions, which require continuous monitoring for efficient treatment, the diagnostic segment is expected to generate the most significant revenue over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Service:

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

By Indication:

Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

By Product:

Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Home IV Pumps

Key Companies:

Medline Industries, Inc.

3M Healthcare

ConvaTec Group PLC

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Molnlycke Health Care

Hollister Inc.

