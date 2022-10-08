Future Electronics Features An Industry-First 3D Magnetic Pico-Resolver by Melexis

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has spearheaded the launch of Melexis’ MLX90381 3D Magnetic Pico-Resolver.

An industry-first, the MLX90381 device is AEC-Q100/ISO 26262 compliant and delivers outstanding ease of use and superior reliability to its applications in a tiny footprint.

The pico-resolver features onboard programming, a flexible mechanical design, programmable sensitivity range and more innovations.

To learn more about this campaign, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/melexis-mlx90381-3d-magnetic-pico-resolver.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

