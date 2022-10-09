Save Big on Your Diwali Gifts with Ubuy India’s Festive Offers

Diwali celebration is here vast shopping choices are available for people to have a compelling festive enjoyment.

India, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy India, a globally renowned online marketplace in India has launched their Diwali Sale, on their app and website.

The festive season of Diwali has just entered. It is the perfect time of the year that comes without time and budget management and gets the majority of people into the big dilemma of pocket-friendly shopping convenience. You don’t have to worry about it, Ubuy has come up with its unique Diwali Sale to take care of your Diwali shopping. Get started on your festive shopping without missing out on an interesting Diwali shopping extravaganza.

Let this festival of light bring the celebration of joy and enthusiasm along with high spirit and energy to you this year. Get started on your Diwali adventure with Ubuy to shop and celebrate.

Get Alluring Shopping Deals & Discounts on A Vast Diwali Collection

The festival of lights has come to spread the light of opportunity and enjoyment. A perfect time for you to cherish each moment dear ones along at full blast. Purchase your favourite products at reasonable prices for complete shopping enjoyment. Go through the offers mentioned below to enjoy the Diwali celebration at its full beauty:

Diwali Festival Sale Offers 2022

  • 10% Instant Discount on the Product Price
  • Upto 20% Additional Cashback
  • To avail these deals you just have to use code: UBDEEP

Enjoy Fascinating Diwali Sale Offers on these Popular Product Categories

The festival of Diwali brings the joyful Celebration of light to most households around the globe. There are various good discounts available for you at Ubuy. Purchase your desired branded products from the below-mentioned product categories to have an impressive shopping experience:

Men’s Fashion

  • Men’s Ethnic Wear
  • Men’s Footwear
  • Men’s Sunglasses
  • Men’s Perfumes
  • Men’s Watches

Women’s Fashion

  • Ladies Ethnic Wear
  • Artificial Jewellery
  • Women’s Handbags
  • Ladies Jackets
  • Artificial Hair Pieces

Diwali Decorations

  • Diwali Lights
  • Diyas & Candles
  • Chandeliers
  • Rangoli Making Kits
  • Curtains & Cushions

Sweets & Chocolates

  • Chocolate Gifts
  • Protein Bars
  • Cookies
  • Dry Fruits
  • Gummy Candies

Electronic Gadgets

  • Portable Speakers
  • Mobile Phones
  • Wireless Headphones
  • Instant Cameras
  • Smart TVs

Home Appliances 

  • Air Conditioners
  • Washing Machines
  • Mixers & Grinders
  • Portable Refrigerators
  • Water Purifiers

Beauty Products

  • Facial Masks
  • Eyeliners
  • Hair Styling Tools
  • Coffee Scrubs
  • Lipsticks

Auto Accessories

  • Parking Sensors
  • Car Seat Covers
  • Bike Helmets
  • Car Lighting Accessories
  • Child Bike Seats

Diwali Special Gifts

  • Diwali Idols
  • Office Gifts
  • Kids Specials
  • Vlogging Kits
  • Gifts for Family

Office Accessories

  • Laptops
  • Desktops
  • Diwali Lamps
  • Diwali Decorations for Office
  • Office Furniture

Get started on your double shopping fun this year with Ubuy India Diwali Sale 2022. Go through “ubuy.co.in” to discover impressive offers on top global brands. For more shopping convenience you can use our app.

Key Highlights of Shopping from Ubuy

  • Irresistible deals on international brands
  • No hidden charges, Transparency or no capping
  • Your product delivery on your doorstep
  • Safe transactions for your financial safety
  • Wide Selection of products from overseas brands
  • Express shipping and customs clearance for hassle-free and quick delivery
  • 24 Hr customer support to help you anytime.

Ubuy Technologies
Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait
Email: care@ubuy.com
Website: https://www.ubuy.co.in/

