Trouve, a startup enabling electric mobility, is supported by FasterCapital

Posted on 2022-10-09

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Trouve Motor aims at accelerating the world’s shift towards electric mobility with its portfolio of products. Trouve is trying to provide the next generation with the right mobility products which are not only the safest products and smartest in technologies but also products that enhance the user’s experience over the ICE vehicles helping people shift into electricity more quickly and smoothly. The startup also integrates blockchain technologies and NFTs to further support its ecosystem.

The start-up is backed up by Tadpole Projects which is a pioneering company in India that manufactures high-quality electric vehicles. Trouve is based in India and is founded by Arun Sunny. The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program seeking a capital of $3M for its seed funding round.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “Our team will work with the team at Trouve on preparing and creating the right pitching materials, and then we will match the project with the right funding sources to help it raise the money needed as soon as possible.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663

