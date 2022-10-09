Nova IVF Fertility expands its presence to Dakshina Kannada Region

Mangaluru, India, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Nova IVF Fertility (NIF), one of India’s leading fertility & IVF chains, announced about its expansion in the Dakshina Kannada region with the launch of its Mangaluru Centre. Located in the city, Mangaluru Nova IVF Fertility will help couples get access to state-of-the-art fertility treatments with latest technologies and a team of well experienced IVF specialists and Embryologists. With this launch, Nova IVF Fertility aims to continue the expansion of its footprint to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, towns.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. S Chandrashekhar , Chief Operating Officer at Nova IVF Fertility said “Our aim at Nova IVF Fertility has always been to provide comprehensive solutions in fertility care on par with global standards to couples across the country. In recent times, infertility has definitely been on the rise. While couples in metropolitan cities have an easy access to multiple fertility treatment centers, access to quality fertility treatment in other Tier 2 & 3 cities / towns are abysmal. By foraying into this part of Karnataka, we are hoping to cater to couples not just from the city but even peripheral areas like Kasargod, Bantwal, Kundapur among the others. Our dedicated and skilled team of clinicians, embryologists, psychological counsellors, from Dakshina Karnataka are thrilled to provide their expertise to couples across this region to fulfil the dream of Parenthood.

The Nova IVF Fertility in Mangaluru is a comprehensive fertility treatment centre, that has a well equipped with embryology lab with latest technologies and follows international standards for delivering fertility treatments. Apart from providing services like In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF), the centre also offers services like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Pre-genetic Testing (PGT), Semen Analysis, Testicular sperm aspiration (TESA), Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA), Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction (microTESE), Cryopreservation, blood tests and others to conduct Fertility assessments.

Speaking at the launch of the centre Dr Shilpa Shreyas, Community Manager, Moms of Mangaluru “I would like to thank Nova IVF Fertility for inviting me today for the launch of their centre here in Mangaluru. We at Moms of Mangaluru work hard to bring in awareness regarding women’s physical and mental health. As parents, we understand that infertility issues can be heart-breaking for aspiring parents. But with the latest developments in the science of fertility, parenthood dreams certainly be fulfilled. . I urge couples who are having trouble conceiving must not suffer in silence and should not shy away from seeking medical help.”

Dr. Shaweez Faizi, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Mangaluru said “There is a need for creating awareness about fertility issues and treatments amongst men and women. This will help couples dealing with infertility get timely evaluation and appropriate treatment without any hesitation. There are plenty of misconceptions related to assisted reproduction and its causes, which often creates a mental block and prevents people from seeking help. Through our centre we not only aim to provide high-quality fertility treatment to couples, but also educate them on various issues related to fertility and reproductive health, so that the stigma and apprehensions are reduced. We hope to help them understand that infertility is just like any other health issue, it can happen to anyone, be it women or men. Getting themselves assessed properly is the first step towards determining underlying issues. This can help couples start timely treatment resulting in better clinical outcomes, thus achieving their parenthood wish come true.”

According to a study conducted by Ernst & Young around 10 to 15% of Indian couples are suffering with fertility issues and are unable to conceive through natural means and only 1% of these couples undergo fertility evaluation. The rate is even lower in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas where there is stigma and lack of awareness around infertility

About Nova IVF Fertility:

Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is one of the largest service providers of fertility treatment across India. With an average IVF experience of over a decade our highly experienced IVF specialists and well –trained embryologists, Nova IVF Fertility has successfully achieved over 45,000 clinical pregnancies in the country. With vast international expertise, NIF brings exceptional and ethical standards of processes, protocols, and policies to India. Through personalised treatment plans of medical management, basic ART and advanced ART – all procedures aim to significantly improve the chances of a positive pregnancy. NIF currently operates 53 fertility centres across 37 cities in India.

Visit: https://www.novaivffertility.com/