India’s First-Ever Corporate Hip-Hop: “Serosoft Really Rocks!”

Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Corporate anthems play an important role in companies as they help the management to bind the employees to the company’s common goal.

Some of the most famous corporate anthems from India include that of Honda featuring the king of action, Mr. Akshay Kumar, in an emotional set-up of varying heart-warming montages of how people perceive Honda as a brand. It is beautiful and motivates Honda employees to aggressively work toward the company’s goals and live company values day in and day out.

Recently, one new corporate anthem is doing rounds on social media and it is coming from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Serosoft is a global company situated in Indore that provides education technology solutions. The organization has various accolades under its name including from Deloitte, Gartner, Red Herring, and more.

Three years in a row for the years 2020, 2021 & 2022 the company has been awarded by the Economic Times the title of the fastest-growing company in central India. If you think this is cool, you must check out its versatile CEO.

Dynamic as he is, the young CEO is a talented singer and writer who has also been a member of the JBS – Baro C music band in his college days at IIM – Calcutta. Apart from being a rockstar, he has proven his leadership skills and awed many with his management style, and subpar leadership qualities to be recognized on platforms such as Business World 40 Under 40.

Rocking the stage once again, the CEO released the first-ever hip-hop corporate anthem of India — “Serosoft Really Rocks”. The anthem talks about the amazing journey of Serosoft from starting as an IT solution provider to becoming one of the best education ERP suites. It sets the course for the future of the company as well, and how important is the company’s each employee in the making of a great company.