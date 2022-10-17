Centurion University Gets Overwhelming Response for 2022 BTech Computer Science Admission in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — In India, Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is one of the best private colleges offering MBA programs in many subjects with 100% placement assistance. Its 2022 BTech Computer Science course, offered in its Bhubaneswar campus in Odisha, is getting an overwhelming response.

About the Course

The Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering program of Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is aimed at providing students with an idea about the basics as well as the advanced concepts in computer science and technology. After finishing this course, students can be assured of jobs, or even the scope of research, or opening up their own organization as an entrepreneur.

The course is in high demand and is intended to satisfy the need for highly trained computer science professionals who can deal with the ever-changing challenges and requirements of the industry. The program follows Choice-Based Curriculum Systems or CBCS. It has a domain-focused curriculum and assists students in becoming experts in technology as well as getting industry certification after the completion of the academic program.

100% Placement Record

After passing out of the program, students can have jobs in organizations such as AWS, UNITY, IBM, Dassault Systems and more. CUTM has close ties with some of the major businesses and companies across the country as well as the world. It has a 100% placement record, which ensures that students can be assured of excellent job assistance.

It is possible for students to get employment in Machine Learning & Data Science, Software Technology, Cloud Technology, Gaming, Cyber Security, AR & VR, and many more.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a top academic institution in India that offers academic programs in different subjects, with the promise of 100% placement assistance.

