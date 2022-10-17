IEMLABs Offers Cyber Security Courses in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — As everyone knows, cyber security is the specialized field of IT or Information Technology that defends networks and operating systems. Individuals pursuing cyber security courses acquire skills and knowledge needed for preventing cyber-attacks. Since cyber crimes are increasing day by day, cyber security is becoming a popular profession.

Different Certified Cyber Security Courses in Kolkata

Certified Android Application Penetration Tester

Certified Bug Hunting Professional

Certified Ethical Hacking Professional

Certified Internet of Things Penetration Tester

Certified iOS Application Penetration Tester

Certified Network Penetration Tester

Certified Reverse Engineer and Malware Analyst

Certified Web Application Penetration Tester

After pursuing cyber security course from IEMLABs, students are sure to find job placement in some reputed organization. Industries dealing with sensitive data always need efficient Cyber Security professionals. Hence, there is no dearth of job openings for eminent cyber security professionals.

Online commerce across the world has increased the importance of online security and so, cyber security professionals are required in large number. IEMLABs produces skilled and proficient cyber security professionals who can defend cyber-attacks and are capable of removing any kind of vulnerabilities. The course trains students to identify any security breach online and provide an effectual solution to it.

About the Company

IEMLABs was set up in 2016 with the sole motive of providing Cyber Security to the whole digital world and making it Hack Proof. Since, these days, almost all companies have a digital presence and conduct business in the digital world, risk of Cyber Crimes have increased a lot. Due to insecurity, there is demand for security of infrastructure in Digital World. IEMLABs, as a Cyber Security company, ensures complete safety and makes online business safer. This company not only provides safety to Digital world but also trains Cyber Security enthusiasts through its different courses.

