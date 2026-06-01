Chetu Wins Gold in the 2026 Globee® Achievement in Technology Category

SUNRISE, FL, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, proudly announces that it has been selected as a Gold 2026 Globee® winner for the Achievement in Technology category.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement acknowledge organizations that demonstrate strong implementation capabilities and deliver measurable business results across a wide range of industries. Winners are selected through a judging process conducted by independent industry professionals.

“We are so grateful to receive the Gold Globee® Award for Achievement in Technology. This is a strong testament to our progress in enterprise AI solutions across industries,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.

The current program includes over 27,000 expert scores, with only the highest performing entries being recognized. Chetu was the top scorer overall in the Achievement in Technology category for enterprise AI innovation.

This recognition builds on Chetu’s ongoing participation in award programs. The company was also awarded a Bronze Stevie Award at the American Business Awards in 2026, as well as inclusion in 18 analyst reports by major research companies: Everest Group, ISG, IDC, AIM Research, Verdantix, and Omdia.

“Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact.”

For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.