Chetu Wins Gold in the 2026 Globee® Achievement in Technology Category

Posted on 2026-06-01 by in Technology // 0 Comments

SUNRISE, FL, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, proudly announces that it has been selected as a Gold 2026 Globee® winner for the Achievement in Technology category.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement acknowledge organizations that demonstrate strong implementation capabilities and deliver measurable business results across a wide range of industries. Winners are selected through a judging process conducted by independent industry professionals.

“We are so grateful to receive the Gold Globee® Award for Achievement in Technology. This is a strong testament to our progress in enterprise AI solutions across industries,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.

The current program includes over 27,000 expert scores, with only the highest performing entries being recognized. Chetu was the top scorer overall in the Achievement in Technology category for enterprise AI innovation.

This recognition builds on Chetu’s ongoing participation in award programs. The company was also awarded a Bronze Stevie Award at the American Business Awards in 2026, as well as inclusion in 18 analyst reports by major research companies: Everest Group, ISG, IDC, AIM Research, Verdantix, and Omdia.

“Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact.”

For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation

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