BKPOWER Launches Professional Data Center UPS Solution to Secure Uninterrupted Power for Critical Digital Infrastructure

2026-06-01 — / EPR Network / — UPS Solution for Data Center Industry, designed to solve core power challenges and ensure 24/7 stable operation for digital infrastructure. SHENZHEN, China,BKPOWER ( https://www.bkpowers.com ), a leading global provider of power protection and energy management solutions, today officially launched its dedicated, designed to solve core power challenges and ensure 24/7 stable operation for digital infrastructure.

As data centers serve as the core hub for data storage, computing and transmission, even short power interruptions or voltage fluctuations can lead to data loss, system crashes and heavy economic losses. BKPOWER’s new solution targets key pain points including high power continuity demands, equipment sensitivity to power quality, harsh operating environments and complex load management.

The solution adopts a flexible architecture that supports centralized UPS systems for large-scale data centers, relatively centralized layouts for medium-sized sites, and compact integrated units for small or remote facilities. It features redundant parallel design to enhance system reliability, allowing seamless load takeover in case of single-unit failure. High-efficiency industrial frequency, high frequency and modular UPS products are used to match different capacity demands, with recommended 1.2–1.5 times load margin reserved for future expansion.

To improve reliability in harsh environments, BKPOWER equips the solution with high-protection-grade, dustproof and corrosion-resistant hardware, plus optimized heat dissipation structures. The intelligent monitoring module enables real-time tracking of voltage, current, battery status and other parameters, while remote management helps maintenance personnel monitor and control the system anytime, anywhere. Battery backup time can be flexibly configured from 30 minutes to 4 hours to support safe shutdown or generator startup.

“Stable power is the foundation of data center operation. Our tailored UPS solution helps customers reduce downtime risks, lower maintenance costs and improve overall operational efficiency,” said a technical spokesperson from BKPOWER. “We are committed to providing secure, efficient and adaptable power protection for data centers of all scales.”

BKPOWER’s data center UPS solution has been widely applied in global IDC projects, supporting stable operation for servers, network devices, monitoring systems and air conditioning infrastructure. More details are available at https://bkpowers.com/solution/ups-solution-for-data-center-industry/

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