Enova Estates SL Announces New Hotel Openings in Dubai in 2023

Bjorn Ingbrant at Enova Estates SL announces few luxury hotels that will open in 2023 in Dubai

Toledo, Spain, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai, one of the world’s most popular tourism destinations, will get more Luxury hotels in 2023. The city hosted 16.7 million overnight visitors in 2019. Dubai was the fourth most-visited city in the world based on the number of international visitors. In recent decades, Dubai has become known above all for its spectacular buildings and rapid expansion. The city is constantly growing and one building is more derelict than the other.

With more then 140 5-star hotels, the demand for hotel rooms is higher then ever and new hotels to come. Here are a few luxury hotels that will open in 2023.

Five LUXE

Located on Jumeirah Beach Residence, the property will offer guests 227 suites, 102 residence apartments, a spa, pool, gym, seven restaurants and nightlife venues. Guests will also be able to make use of the pool and private beach, overlooking the soon-to-open Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah skyline.

Five Hotels and Resorts has been going from strength to strength despite the global pandemic.

Kempinski Floating Palace

The floating resort will be home to 156 guestrooms and suites and 12 private villas. Its unique floating design allows for yachts to move through the middle of the structure. It can accommodate up to 16 yachts. The palace also will feature restaurants, bars and pools.

Anchored on the shoreline of one of the most luxury and exclusive beach stretches in Dubai on Jumeirah Beach Road, guests will reach the 5-star hotel by speed boat.

The 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, are partly for sale, but also for rent by hotel guests and will benefit from all the services offered at the hotel.

Mandarin Oriental Wasl Tower

Set at 63 stories high, the hotel will be home to 257 guestrooms, suites and apartments with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai. The property also features restaurants, a lobby lounge, club lounge, cigar room, rooftop bar, poolside bar and restaurant, and the Mandarin Oriental cake shop.

The accommodation will be designed to reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage.

One&Only One Za’abeel

Positioned for the business district, the buzzing Dubai World Trade Centre, and vibrant Zabeel Park, filled with a captivating array of entertainment and cuisine

With a contemporary aesthetic, the property features a spa, gym and infinity pool on its 25th floor. Guests may visit the 11 on-site restaurants and bars, featuring international cuisine from celebrity chefs.

SO/Uptown Dubai

Opening in 2023, the first SO/hotel in the region. Located in Uptown Dubai, it will accommodate guests in 188 luxurious rooms and suites, which will be joined by an array of five-star facilities and 215 glamorous SO/ Residences, which are to be located on the building’s upper floors.

Guests can expect elegant interiors that are distinguished by the style, art and energy of the locale.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection

Situated on Dubai Canal, The Lana, with its 225 guest rooms and suites, is located in the heart of Dubai, in the Burj Khalifa District and overlooking the vibrant Business Bay area. It marks Dorchester Collection’s first address in the Middle East. The Lana is a striking 30-storey tower.

Design is contemporary, inspired by the city setting, with details such as stone parquet flooring, triple-height ceilings, and screen dividers to create an ambience that is at once welcoming and discreet.

The luxury hotel features a patisserie and rooftop pool and bar.

