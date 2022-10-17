Human Rights Day Committee Calls for Nominations for 2022 Awards

Nashville, TN, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tennesseans will gather on December 8th to celebrate International Human Rights Day. During the event, leaders are acknowledged, and awards will go to human rights champions in three categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service and Lifetime Achievement.

The planning committee for the event has just announced on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tennesseehumanrights that nominations are now open and may be submitted at www.tnuhr.org/nominations.

Past award recipients have included Rev. Bill Barnes, John Seigenthaler, Rosetta Miller Perry, Avi Poster, Remziya Suleyman, Justin Jones and others. The complete list of honorees can be found at www.nashvillehumanrights.org/past-award-recipients/

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, United Nations Association, Scarritt Bennett Center, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology, and others, work together each year to plan the event.

“Human Rights Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge advocates and leaders while also learning more about what human rights really mean for all people,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.

The event will also have speakers, entertainment and various exhibits from human rights organizations. All information regarding the event can be found on the website www.tnuhr.org.