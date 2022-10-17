Creative Diagnostics Launches Monkeypox Virus Antigens and Antibodies to Accelerate MPXV Study

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of Monkeypox Virus Antigens and Antibodies to support scientists focused on the research of monkeypox virus. These products are only intended for research use, not for diagnostic or clinical purposes.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus(MPXV), which belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus of the Poxviridae family. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus, vaccinia virus, and cowpox virus. Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of pox-like disease occurred in a group of monkeys kept for research, hence named monkeypox. The first human monkeypox case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. In May 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox were identified in several non-endemic countries. CDC later estimated the incubation period of MPXV using information from 22 suspected and confirmed monkeypox patients reported in the United States between May 17, 2022, and June 6, 2022.

In the meantime, ongoing research is performed to further understand the epidemiology, source of infection, and mode of transmission of MPXV. Creative Diagnostics now offers a series of reagent solutions for global scientists studying the monkeypox virus, including various antigens and antibodies, such as Mouse Anti-MPXV M1R Monoclonal Antibody for ELISA/Neut, and Monkeypox Virus A35R protein, recombinant from E. coli.

More Monkeypox Virus Antigens and Antibodies are available at Creative Diagnostics, including but not limited to Magic™ Anti-MPXV A29L Monoclonal Antibody (CABT-CS828), Anti-MPXV A35R Monoclonal Antibody (CABT-CS819), Recombinant Monkeypox Virus M1R Protein [His] (DAG-WT758), and Recombinant Monkeypox Virus Chimeric Protein (DAG-WT764). Creative Diagnostics’ monkeypox virus antigens are expressed in E. coli or HEK293 cells and are manufactured at a purity level of > 90%, suitable for ELISA and lateral flow assays and can be used to develop diagnostic assays.

“By providing MPXV antigens and antibodies, we’re working to offer more solutions for researchers in any laboratory to access rapid and reliable results and accelerate the study of monkeypox virus.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics.

Creative Diagnostics also offers a portfolio of vaccine R&D reagents, including over 40 native antigens of key infectious pathogens, such as Corynebacterium diphtheriae, Clostridium tetani, enterovirus, hepatitis virus, influenza virus, poliovirus, rotavirus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Zika virus. These antigens can be used for a variety of applications, from the development of conjugate vaccines to the assessment of vaccination efficacy through antibody testing.

If you want to know more details about Monkeypox Virus Antigens and Antibodies or have any questions regarding research materials, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services to diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.