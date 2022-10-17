The Chairman Of RKDF University, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, States His Aim To Serve Intellectual Services To The Youth Of The Nation

Bhopal, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The RKDF University is one of the few Universities of India that has proved its presence across the country, in a short span of time. Dr. Sunil Kapoor, the chairman of RKDF University Bhopal, says that being in such a responsible position, his focus has always been the development of the youth of the nation. He aims to serve them intellectual services in all possible manners so that they advance well in their career.

Dr Kapoor has done MRSH from England and has always valued education. As an honorary advisor to Educational Societies in Central India, he has served hundred educational institutes in Central Asia. Here, he contributed in capacity building of institute, development of knowledge resources and developed leaders. Thus, he has a special affinity towards education and being a part of this industry, he tries to introduce and motivate innovation and “out of the box thinking’’ for all the youngsters.

RKDF University focuses on various sectors of education and covers several departments. It deals in Management studies, Science, Commerce, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Application, Education, Social Science, Agriculture, Architecture, Library Science, Law, B.H.M.S., Nursing and Paramedical. In Paramedical, they provide Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Medical Lab technician, Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, Diploma in

X-Ray Radiographer Technician, Diploma in Pharmacy Ayurveda and Operation Theatre Technician.

Education is one of the primary responsibilities of our country as the youth of the country is the future of any nation and education shapes that future in the right direction. Dr. Kapoor understands this and thus leaves no stone unturned while deciding on the significant matters of the university. He is a man with dreams and he believes that with power comes responsibility and he assures that he never shies away from those duties and responsibilities.

About The Chairman

Dr. Kapoor has been a flag bearer of education himself. He is an M.B.B.S, DCH, MIAP, PCMS and has done his PGDBM in Finance. He is also a PhD. UK, Financial Management. Thus, for him education holds a special place and he aims to work towards the betterment of the same like he has done in other fields where he had served. He has been the President of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Madhya Pradesh. Prior to being the chairman of RKDF University, he has also served as the chairman of MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications and Indo Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan and Government of Madhya Pradesh. He has also been an advisor to Honorable Minister, Ministry of Water Resources, GOI. He has been a member board of Jute Corporation of India, Calcutta, member of central advisory board, Ministry of Labor, GOI and for two tenures, member Prasar Bharati Board, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI. He has also served as a Vice chairman (Finance) of All India Football Federation.

Being a part of so many diverse and significant roles, he is well-aware of the shortcomings and strengths of our education system. With his focus on all these and with the guidance of his prior experience, Dr. Kapoor ensures to take education in India to a higher level so that it benefits the youth of our country in the most effective manner.

