Panamax is Ecstatic to Exhibit at AfricaCom 2022 at Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is gladdened to announce that it will be exhibiting at AfricaCom 2022 event from 8-10 November 2022 in Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town. The event will talk about Connectivity Infrastructure and Digital Inclusion.

Africa Tech Festival is the home of Africa Com and AfricaTech, connecting business leaders, policymakers, tech experts, and investors, all at the forefront of Africa’s Digital Transformation. It is the largest Digital Infrastructure Event in Africa, aimed at linking the next billion people. AfricaCom is all about Driving Inclusive, Sustainable Growth Through Tech Investment.