Naturopath and Bestselling Author Releases Guidebook for Lyme Disease Care

FAIRFIELD, CT, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Healthcare professionals often brush aside life-impacting concerns caused by Lyme disease infection, a complicated tick-borne disease where symptoms can persist for years. In order to help women with Lyme disease make sense of their diagnosis and symptoms, Dr. Jaquel Patterson has released Women and Lyme Disease.

In Women and Lyme Disease, naturopathic physician and bestselling author Dr. Jaquel Patterson shares everything she wishes she had known when she first experienced her own misdiagnosed symptoms caused by Lyme disease. In this comprehensive guide, Dr. Jaquel brilliantly breaks down the complexity of Lyme disease into well-organized descriptions of how this dreaded affliction affects the body.

“In my naturopathic medical practice, I treat children as well as adults who suffer from Lyme disease. However, what I found was that women who came to my practice had unique experiences and health issues that needed to be addressed in a holistic way. As licensed naturopathic physicians, our key tenets are to get to the underlying cause of disease and to look at the individual and whole person. There is so much interconnectedness between our physiological systems, and some processes are exclusive to females,” says Dr. Jaquel.

The topics covered in Women and Lyme Disease, such as background on Lyme disease, the effects of Lyme disease on bodily systems and mental health, treatment options, and the benefits of naturopathic care demonstrate that women with Lyme disease can experience a much-improved quality of life. Dr. Jaquel’s inspirational words motivate women of all ages to begin taking steps toward improving their health and well-being.

Dr. Jaquel says, “My objective is to provide more awareness to an often-underdiagnosed disease where symptoms can persist for years, and/or life-impacting concerns flippantly brushed aside, especially for women as healthcare consumers. Time and again, I have diagnosed individuals with chronic Lyme disease who have been misdiagnosed and/or mistreated. Had they received appropriate care sooner, their symptoms might have subsided long before I became their naturopathic doctor.”

Dr. Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA is a Forbes contributor, keynote speaker, and past president of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians. She holds degrees from Cornell University, Quinnipiac University, and the University of Bridgeport. Dr. Jaquel and her team at Fairfield Family Health are dedicated to offering compassionate, quality care; uplifting the health of their patients; and providing a safe space for people of all ages to receive holistic health care.

Published by Publish Your Gift®, Women and Lyme Disease is now available for purchase at www.womenandlyme.com.

About

Publish Your Gift® is an international award-winning publishing firm specializing in literary content creation and author branding for busy professionals. We produce exceptional non-fiction literature written by modern-day trailblazers who are focused on making a significant impact through social awareness, education, and personal transformation. For more information, please visit: www.publishyourgift.com