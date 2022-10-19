Process Mining Software Market Share, Current Impact, and Holistic View With Industry Footprint By 2028

Posted on 2022-10-19 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Process Mining Software Industry Overview

The global process mining software market size was valued at USD 322.02 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising need to strengthen process auditing and compliance processes across organizations is fueling the demand for process mining software. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud solutions and services, digital transformation initiatives, and the rising awareness about understanding and analyzing business processes among organizations are also driving the demand for process mining software and services. A large number of businesses moved from an on-premise approach to the cloud amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thus resulting in the rapid growth of the process mining software industry.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Process Mining Software Market

U.S. process mining software market size, by component, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

Moreover, despite the challenges and a sharp decrease in revenues of various industries during the peak of the pandemic, most industries managed to recover quickly. This can be mainly attributed to the adoption of cloud solutions and digitization across business processes. However, the availability of open-source alternatives is likely to hamper the market growth. For instance, Apromore Pty Ltd, a Melbourne-based process mining software company, offers an open-source solution along with a collaborative workspace and robust library.

Enterprises are increasingly becoming digitally agile and conscious, adopting technologies and software solutions to boost their business operations and achieve efficiency across various processes. Process mining solutions combine process analytics and data mining to assist organizations in extracting granular level data from their systems of records. This allows organizations to visualize their processes, which, in turn, enables management teams to make the right decisions about current processes and implement better business strategies. In addition, it also helps enterprises recognize opportunities for automation and optimization. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with process mining software is expected to provide major growth opportunities for process mining software businesses in the near future.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

  • Machine Learning Market – The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8% from 2019 to 2025.
  • Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

  • July 2020: Celonis GmbH announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an India-based information technology consulting company. With the help of Celonis’s process mining expertise, TCS aims to help its customers in achieving better operational efficiency and flexibility.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global process mining software market include

  • ABBYY Solutions Limited
  • Celonis GmbH
  • Fluxicon BV
  • Hyland Software, Inc.
  • Minit
  • myInvenio, an IBM Company
  • QPR Software Plc
  • Signavio
  • Software AG
  • UiPath, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Process Mining Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution