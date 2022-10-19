Process Mining Software Market Share, Current Impact, and Holistic View With Industry Footprint By 2028

Process Mining Software Industry Overview

The global process mining software market size was valued at USD 322.02 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising need to strengthen process auditing and compliance processes across organizations is fueling the demand for process mining software. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud solutions and services, digital transformation initiatives, and the rising awareness about understanding and analyzing business processes among organizations are also driving the demand for process mining software and services. A large number of businesses moved from an on-premise approach to the cloud amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thus resulting in the rapid growth of the process mining software industry.

Moreover, despite the challenges and a sharp decrease in revenues of various industries during the peak of the pandemic, most industries managed to recover quickly. This can be mainly attributed to the adoption of cloud solutions and digitization across business processes. However, the availability of open-source alternatives is likely to hamper the market growth. For instance, Apromore Pty Ltd, a Melbourne-based process mining software company, offers an open-source solution along with a collaborative workspace and robust library.

Enterprises are increasingly becoming digitally agile and conscious, adopting technologies and software solutions to boost their business operations and achieve efficiency across various processes. Process mining solutions combine process analytics and data mining to assist organizations in extracting granular level data from their systems of records. This allows organizations to visualize their processes, which, in turn, enables management teams to make the right decisions about current processes and implement better business strategies. In addition, it also helps enterprises recognize opportunities for automation and optimization. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with process mining software is expected to provide major growth opportunities for process mining software businesses in the near future.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Celonis GmbH announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an India-based information technology consulting company. With the help of Celonis’s process mining expertise, TCS aims to help its customers in achieving better operational efficiency and flexibility.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global process mining software market include

ABBYY Solutions Limited

Celonis GmbH

Fluxicon BV

Hyland Software, Inc.

Minit

myInvenio, an IBM Company

QPR Software Plc

Signavio

Software AG

UiPath, Inc.

