Furniture Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Steelcase Inc.

Global Furniture Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Furniture Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Furniture is a term used to describe a wide variety of objects that are designed to support the human body, whether that be for sitting, sleeping, or simply storing items. Furniture can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, plastic, and upholstery, and it come in a wide range of styles to suit any taste. Whether you are looking for a new sofa to lounge on, a dining table to entertain guests, or a simple bed to sleep in, furniture is an essential part of any home.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in furniture technology that are worth mentioning.

First, furniture is becoming increasingly modular and customizable. This means that people are able to mix and match different pieces of furniture to create their own unique looks.

Additionally, furniture is becoming more and more connected. This means that people can control their furniture with their smartphones and other devices.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the furniture market are style, comfort, and functionality. Furniture is a necessary part of everyday life, and it has the ability to impact the way people live.

It is important to select furniture that is both stylish and comfortable, as well as functional. There are many different styles of furniture available on the market, and it is important to select the style that best suits your needs.

Comfort is another important factor to consider when selecting furniture. It is important to select furniture that will allow you to relax and enjoy your time in your home.

Market Segments:

The Furniture Market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is classified into RTA, residential, and commercial. The distribution channel comprises supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Furniture Market includes players such as Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Steelcase Inc., Masco Corporation, HNI Corporation, L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC., Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Heritage Home Group LLC, and Durham Furniture Inc.

