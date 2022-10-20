True Value Software Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Stockholm, Sweden, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — True Value Software AB has announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certification for information security management. This certification is an internationally recognized standard that ensures the company’s products and services meet the highest security standards. The certification was awarded after a rigorous audit process that evaluated the company’s policies, procedures, and processes related to information security. True Value Software AB is committed to providing customers with products and services that are secure and reliable.

The international standardization organization, ISO, has recently certified True Value Software AB with their esteemed ISO 27001 certificate. After a comprehensive evaluation of their organizational data security policies, practices and procedures; this achievement puts True Value in an elite group of global organizations – demonstrating their excellence in safeguarding digital information resources.

ISO27001 is an Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard which helps businesses protect their confidential customer and employee data from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. It covers all aspects of managing sensitive info including people, processes and IT systems. As cybercrime rates continue to rise across all industries – it has become increasingly important for companies to adopt robust data security measures as part of their overall risk management strategy .

For True Value Software AB – this prestigious accomplishment underscores their commitment to delivering best-in-class software solutions that are not only functionally rich but also dependable and secure. Their clients can have peace-of-mind knowing that when they partner with TVS they are doing business with an organization that takes information safety seriously.

The Importance of Licensing Your Software

When it comes to software, licensing is important for a number of reasons.

Protecting Your Intellectual Property

When you license your software, you are protecting your intellectual property. This is because a licensed user has agreed to certain terms and conditions regarding the use of your software. For example, they may agree not to reverse engineer your software or redistribute it without your permission. By licensing your software, you are ensuring that only those who agree to these terms and conditions have access to it.

Authorized Users Only

In addition to protecting your intellectual property, licensing also ensures that only authorized individuals have access to your software. This is important for a number of reasons.

First, it helps to prevent piracy.

Second, it helps to ensure that only those who are qualified to use your software are using it.

Finally, it helps to protect your trade secrets and other confidential information contained within your software.

Generating Revenue with Licensing Fees

Finally, when you license your software, you are generating revenue from your product. This is because users must pay a licensing fee in order to use your software. The amount of the fee will depend on a number of factors, such as the type of license you offer and the features and functionality of your software. It is important to remember that when you license your software, you are not selling it outright; rather, you are selling the right to use it under the terms and conditions of the license agreement.

As you can see, there are many good reasons to license your software. When you do so, you are protecting your intellectual property, ensuring that only authorized individuals have access to it, and generating revenue from its use. If you have developed software that you would like to market and sell, contact True Value Software AB today to learn more about our services. We can help you secure the licenses necessary to sell and distribute your software legally and generate revenue from its use.

