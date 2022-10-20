Luna London: The Home Of The Best Makeup Mirror With Lights!

Anchorage, Alaska, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Luna London (https://www.lunalondon.us) is proud to offer the best makeup mirror with light in the market. Their mirrors are designed to give customers the perfect lighting for their makeup application, ensuring that their finished look is always flawless. With a variety of styles and colors available, they have the perfect mirror for any need.

This company offers a wide range of different makeup mirrors. The ORBIT mirror, an all-in-one personal vanity mirror with light that is designed to add elegance to its surroundings, is one of their most popular products. The ORBIT mirror is tall, cable-free, and streamlined, making it the ideal tabletop mirror for the bedroom, bathroom, or any other room where daily makeup application or grooming takes place. It also comes with a Mini ORBIT 7X magnification mirror attachment that magnetically attaches to the main mirror face for a closer look at intricate details. Customers can buy this for only $89.99.

Another popular product from Luna London is the ECLIPSE. This product is perfect for travel. It consists of a three-stage dimming ring light that can replicate different lighting conditions. It also folds flat, making it extremely portable so customers can take it with them on their next vacation or business trip. This product comes in four finishes including Rose Gold, Lavender, Scarlet Red, and Matte Black. Customers can purchase this for only $39.99.

Lastly, they also have Compact 2.0. This is an all-purpose lighted makeup mirror. It is 7X magnified, making it the perfect tool for beauty touch ups, eyebrow tweezing, and other grooming needs. The Compact 2.0 has 3 dimmable LED lights that can brighten up even the darkest of rooms and its 5” round mirror shape makes it extremely lightweight and easy to carry around. This product comes in four colors as well. Customers can buy this for only £34.99.

Take note that all prices mentioned above are subject to change without prior notice.

For customers interested in any of these products, they can visit Luna London’s website at https://www.lunalondon.us/makeup-mirror-with-lights and browse through their selection of makeup mirrors. They are sure to find the perfect one for their needs.

About Luna London

Founded in 2018, Luna London is the world’s leading lighted makeup mirror shop. They supply the most trusted and reputable lighted makeup mirrors available, and their products have been seen on television shows like E! News: Daily Pop, Cosmopolitan, and TODAY. Their mirrors are perfect for applying makeup, tweezing eyebrows, or any other beauty routine. With a 5-star rating on all major online retail platforms, Luna London is the go-to choice for lighted makeup mirrors online. Interested parties may email them at hello@lunalondon.co for questions.