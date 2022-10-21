Buttock Augmentation Market Product Driving Factors, Drivers and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Buttock Augmentation Industry Overview

The global Buttock Augmentation Market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2028. Buttock augmentation also called gluteal augmentation is a technique used to contour, size, and enhance the appearance. A buttock lift is reported to improve the tone of the underlying tissue and is mainly done by using implants, fat grafting, or sometimes a combination of the two.

Factors like rising technological advancement in aesthetics, rising disposable income, increasing aesthetic consciousness and the high success rate of augmentation procedures are propelling the market growth. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 5, 34,345 butt augmentation and lift procedures were carried out globally in 2019. Buttock augmentation accounts for 4.7% of total surgical procedures globally.

Growing social media influence, high consciousness towards aesthetic appearance, and its association with self-confidence and self-image by an individual are some of the reasons for market growth. In the light of COVID-19, the market was hampered as patient appointments for surgical treatments were temporarily suspended. However, since the government in many countries has allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started buttock lift and grafting procedures again. Moreover, according to the BBC network, inquiries and appointments for many surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments have seen a surge following the pandemic and are thus expected to propel market growth.

Buttock Augmentation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global buttock augmentation market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Buttock Implants, Buttock Injections and Others.

The buttock implants segment dominated the market for buttock augmentation and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020. Buttock implants are a procedure wherein artificial enhancement material mostly silicone implants is surgically placed in the buttock in order to contour or enhance its shape.

implants is surgically placed in the buttock in order to contour or enhance its shape. The buttock injections segment is also subdivided into hydrogel butt injections, PMMA butt injections, PLLA, and silicone butt injections. As of now, the FDA has not approved any injections for augmentation procedures as there are limited research and studies proving its effectiveness.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market for buttock augmentation and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2020.

Aesthetic clinics are expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period. Aesthetic clinics are gaining popularity due to their increased quality of services, personalized attention provided to the clients and comparatively low cost of treatment than other settings.

Buttock Augmentation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The competitive landscape is strengthened by service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated cosmetic procedures.

Some prominent players in the global Buttock Augmentation market include

Sientra, Inc

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Allergan

Sebbin

Merz North America, Inc.

Silimed

Spectrum Designs Medical

Implantech

