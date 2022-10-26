Nashville Religion Communicators Learn from Video Production Professional

Nashville, TN, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The October 2022 virtual meeting saw guest speaker A.J. Thurman with the United Methodist Communications production team share tips and tricks for video perfection. Thurman walked the group through the equipment he uses, his tips for shooting video on the fly or at home, lighting, sound quality and more.

“We’re in the visual age,” says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Nashville Church of Scientology, “If your video quality is lacking, there is instant judgement, so it really has to be the best.”

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.