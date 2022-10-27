Pre-Season Games Begin November 5 In Advance of National Lacrosse League 2022-23 Schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, today announced its schedule of pre-season games, beginning November 5 with Panther City vs. Albany at Toronto Rock Athletic Centre (TRAC) in Oakville, Ontario. Highlighting the preseason slate are two games each among the Halifax Thunderbirds, San Diego Seals and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at A’nowara’ko:wa Arena in Akwesasne, Ontario, Nov. 11-13, hosted by the Strong Roots Charitable Foundation.

NLL pre-season games continue through November 26, with additional contests at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, ScotiaBank Saddledome in Calgary and at venues in Brampton, Ontario and Onondaga Nation. Fans can view the entire exhibition slate at https://www.nll.com/news/2022-23-exhibition-game-schedule/.

The preseason previews the largest schedule in NLL history – 135 games – as the 2022-23 regular season gets underway with Face Off Weekend on December 2-3, 2022. The NLL’s 36th year opens with six games, three matchups in Canada and three in the U.S., as part of the 22-week schedule through April 29.

Some quick highlights of the 2022-23 NLL preseason schedule include:

• Seven games will be played at TRAC, including three involving the host Toronto Rock

• Philadelphia and Georgia will meet at Onondaga Nation on Nov. 26

The full NLL regular season schedule is available at https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.