James Ashton & Son: The Most Compassionate Funeral Directors in Dundee

Dundee, United Kingdom, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — James Ashton & Son (https://jamesashton.co.uk) has been providing compassionate funeral services for over 100 years with the help of their experienced funeral directors Dundee. They understand that losing a loved one is one of the most difficult experiences a person can go through, and their team is here to help make it easier. They offer a variety of services to choose from, including burial, cremation, and memorial services. With their services, customers can guarantee to have the highest quality funeral service possible.

This company is the highest-rated funeral director in Dundee and is recommended by many. They are known for their top-quality memorial services and their highly-knowledgeable funeral directors. With prices starting at just £1099 for direct cremation, they are an affordable option for those who are looking to give their loved one a dignified send-off. This package includes the cremation fee of £499, so customers can be sure that they are getting the best value for their money.

Moreover, they also offer their own Affordable and Respectful Funeral Package. This package includes a simple coffin, provision of a hearse for the funeral, caring for and bringing the client’s loved one into their care (within a 25-mile radius), viewing within office hours and all their professional charges. All of this is available for just £1880. This makes James Ashton & Son one of the most affordable funeral directors Dundee.

Note that prices above may change without prior notice.

The team at James Ashton & Son is committed to providing the best possible service to their customers. With their years of experience and compassionate team, they will make sure that the process is as smooth and stress-free as possible. According to them: “We prioritise your needs to provide a truly personal service. We care for your family and we never make assumptions. As in life, we know that every person deserves an exceptional level of service that is unique to them in death. We spend time finding out more about your loved one to provide the best possible final send-off, for them and for you”.

James Ashton & Son has been providing compassionate funeral services in Dundee for over 100 years. They pride themselves on being able to offer a bespoke service that is tailored to the needs of each and every family they work with. The James Ashton & Son team understands that losing a loved one is a challenging time, and they are dedicated to making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.