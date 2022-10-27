Wine Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Wine Industry Overview

The global Wine Market size is expected to reach USD 685.99 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growing preference for wines among all age groups instead of hard spirits across the world is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, growing party culture with higher demand for low alcoholic beverages is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Wine has gained wide-scale penetration across the globe. Its popularity is attributed to its affordable pricing along with fine taste. Online sales of wine have made it exceptionally affordable and accessible to consumers, regardless of their location. Along with that, digital communication technologies have improved the experience of shopping for different types of wine.

The off-trade distribution channel enjoys maximum penetration across the globe. The regular consumption of table and dessert wines is likely to be the major factor driving the sales of different types of wines through off-trade distribution channels. In addition, the low prices of wine being sold through these distribution channels are likely to encourage more consumers to opt for these, resulting in a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast years.

Wine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wine market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Table Wine, Dessert Wine and Sparkling Wine.

Table wine held the largest share of more than 84.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Being inexpensive and easily accessible through retail, table wines often find preference among new consumers of the product. With the changing lifestyles, there has been a shift in alcohol consumption-from hard liquor to mild alcoholic beverages, such as beer , wine, and seltzers.

, wine, and seltzers. Sparkling wine is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increased consumer interest in spritz drinks and propagation of aperitivo culture in the European region have been driving the demand for the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade.

The off-trade segment held the largest share of 89.0% in 2020.The off-trade distribution channel includes retail outlets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. With the ongoing pandemic, the off-trade distribution channel has seen more growth as compared to the on-trade channel.

The on-trade distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing party culture among the younger and working-class population across the globe is expected to boost the sales of the product through an on-trade sales channel.

Wine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations have been occurring among wineries worldwide.

Some prominent players in the global Wine market include

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

The Wine Group

Castel Frères

Accolade Wines

Constellation Brands

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Pernod Ricard

& J. Gallo Winery

Viña Concha y Toro

